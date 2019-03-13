Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Allan Krasno. View Sign

Lester Allan Krasno, 74, of Pottsville, devoted and loving son, father, grandfather, cousin and friend, as well as distinguished lawyer, passed away in his residence on Monday afternoon.



Born on Dec. 23, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was a son of the late Hon. Isadore Krasno and wife, Betty Markowitz.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Krasno, and his daughter, Shana Krasno.



Lester is survived by his three children and two grandchildren, Jason Krasno, of Philadelphia, Faith Krasno, of Wynnewood, and Jesse Elijah Krasno, of Santa Monica, Calif.; his grandchildren, Benjamin Krasno and Skyler Williams.



He was a member of the Oheb Zedeck Synagogue and an active member at the Beth Judah Congregation in Ventnor, N.J.



Lester was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School, Dickinson College, and Villanova Law School.



He was a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Pennsylvania State Committee in Law and Justice and the Committee of Youth and Aging. Lester was a founding member of the Krasno Krasno & Onwudinjo Law Firm with offices in Pottsville and Philadelphia and in 2016, the firm was voted Pennsylvania's Premiere Workman's Compensation Law Firm.



As a trial attorney for 46 years, Lester litigated some of the toughest cases in Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation history, many of which are now landmark decisions, earning him the prestigious title of 2017 Lawyer of the Year for Workers Compensation Law. He was regarded as a fierce litigator and compassionate attorney and his everyday presence at the Pottsville Hearing Office with his hockey bag full of files will be both remembered and missed.



Although Lester spent much of his time fighting for the rights of others, his greatest contribution in life was his role as a loving and devoted father and grandfather. His children and his grandchildren were his pride and joy and his entire world. His gift of unconditional love for them has and will shape their lives in ways that are not only honored and cherished, but timeless.



Lester was a mentor to his son, Jason Krasno, who took over the firm in 2005 and practiced side by side with him for 16 years. His daughter, Faith, a psychologist, followed in her father's footsteps majoring in psychology and earning her doctoral degree. His son, Jesse, chose a degree in culinary arts so he could make his father many of his favorite dishes accompanied by a generous scoop of ketchup.



In his spare time, Lester loved spending time with his family at his beach house in Longport, N.J., watching his favorite sports teams, the Eagles and the Phillies and playing tennis. He was always surrounded by his beloved pets, as he was a true animal lover adopting, supporting and contributing to a wide variety of animal rescue organizations. He liked choosing unique names for his pets and showered them with love and attention.



Lester lived a life of service to others. He will forever be remembered as a kind and exceedingly generous man who gave without fanfare, never for self-aggrandizement. May he be forever thought of as a blessing to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with Rabbi Seth Phillips officiating. A visitation with the family will be held from noon until the time of the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Oheb Zedeck Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers (as they are traditionally not accepted for Jewish services), the family requests contributions in Lester's memory be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Hillside Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at



