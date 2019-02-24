Lester E. Aungst Jr., 91, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem.
Born in Schuylkill Haven, Feb. 9, 1928, he was a son of the late Lester E. Sr. and Gertrude Schaeffer Aungst.
He shared 70 years of marriage with his wife, Gladys I. Nagle Aungst.
Lester was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1946. He also attended classes at Eugenie School of Brooklyn, N.Y., for neon bending.
Following his studies, Lester became the founding owner of Aungst Signs in Schuylkill Haven. He later purchased National Outdoor Advertising Co., selling and maintaining billboards in Schuylkill and Berks counties. He operated both businesses for more than 60 years, until his son took over in 2007.
Lester was drafted into the Army, attaining the rank of sergeant.
He was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Lester was a member of the Schuylkill Masonic Lodge No. 138 F&AM, Orwigsburg, for 62 years, as well as a Shriner and a member of the Tall Cedars.
In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret "Dolly" Peiffer; son, Bruce Aungst; grandson, Jacob Michael Aungst.
In addition to his wife, Lester is survived by his son, Lester E. Aungst III and his wife, Michelle, Schuylkill Haven; four grandchildren, Nicole Guldin and her husband, Jason, Saint Clair, Lester E. Aungst IV and Joshua Aungst, both at home, and Jamie Engleman and her husband, Bill, Middleport; three great-grandchildren; one nephew.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. David Rowe officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.
