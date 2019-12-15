|
Lester W. "Duke" Riegel Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Born July 26, 1985, he was a son of Lester W. Riegel Sr. and the late Elaine Riegel (Mrs. Riegel passed away in Dec. 2011).
Duke was a member of First United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven.
Duke enjoyed camping, the annual pancake breakfast at Tom Schaeffer's RV Center and the annual "SAM" Christmas Party. He also enjoyed running daily errands with his father.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, followed by a memorial service at First United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Dr. Christopher Fisher presiding. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church in Duke's name.
Schlitzer Allen Pugh FH, 515 West Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to share a memory of Duke.
