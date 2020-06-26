|
Lester Zimmerman, 78, of Willow Lake, North Manheim Township, husband of the late June "Tootles" L. Gradwell Zimmerman, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Luke's, Bethlehem.
Born Oct. 6, 1941, he was a son of Martha Zimmerman.
He worked over 30 years for Greentree Transportation/Quaker Express as a truck driver. He was owner/operator of the family business, Zimmerman Trucking, which he shared with his late wife and son, Todd Sr., who also worked and took over the family business.
In addition to his mom and wife, he was preceded in death by three sons, Daniel and twins, Lester and John "Binky" Zimmerman; a daughter, MaryJo Zimmerman; brother, Luke Zimmerman.
He is survived by daughter, Karen Zimmerman, of Willow Lake; son, Todd Zimmerman Sr., fiancé of Jodi McGovern, of Schuylkill Haven; two granddaughters, Andrea Zimmerman, of Willow Lake, and Brittanie Zimmerman, of Schuylkill Haven; two grandsons, John Zimmerman, of Cressona, and Todd Zimmerman Jr., fiancé of Alex Fidler, of Cressona; brother-in-law, John Gradwell, husband of Dolores Gradwell, of Northampton; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Koury, wife of Peter Koury, of Florida, Marge Thompson, wife of the late Ceicel Thompson, of Temple, and Bernie Gradwell, wife of the late Ed Gradwell; nieces and nephews.
Following Lester's request, there will be no services. Lester and his wife will be buried in Schuylkill Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
