Lewis I. Fegley

Lewis I. Fegley Obituary

Lewis I. Fegley passed away Thursday, July 16, peacefully with his loving wife by his side at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center, where he last resided.

Born March 14, 1932, he was a son of the late Millard F. Fegley and Kathleen Schappell Fegley, of Quakake.

Lewis was a 1950 graduate of Delano High School. He retired in 1986 after 35 years of service from PP&L as a safety instructor.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Glenn and Leroy Fegley.

Surviving is his wife, Adell J. Hinkle Fegley, with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage on July 12. He leaves behind three sisters and a sister-in-law, Virginia Hallacher, Catherine Shade, wife of Donald, Joan Houser and Rebecca Fegley. Lewis also leaves behind two loving daughters, Cynthia Shadle, wife of Roy, and Amelia Mincavage. Those calling him "Pappy Fegley" include Audra Kufro, wife of Nathan, Kimberly Roulin, wife of Matthew, and Erin Lengner, wife of Chad. His great-grandchildren brought him much joy. They include Jackson Lengner, Kylie Lengner, Daniel Roulin and Robert Roulin. He was a favorite "Uncle Lewie" to many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to Christ UCC Church, Barnesville, in care of Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Tamaqua.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 19, 2020
