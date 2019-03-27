Lewis R. Tokarick Jr., 60, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, March 20, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-17th Street, Allentown.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis R. Tokarick Jr..
Born in Washington, D.C., July 12, 1958, he was a son of the late Lewis R. Jr. and Gloria Fabian Tokarick.
He was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, retired from Agere Systems as an electronics technician and was last employed by Norfolk Southern as a communications technician.
Lewis is survived by his children, Victoria Guo, wife of Yubin, Virginia, Steff Gomes, wife of Joshua, Virginia, and Lewis Tokarick III, Auburn; grandchildren, Avery and Sofia Gomes and Fiona Guo; siblings, Bruce Tokarick, husband of Mary Beth, Schuylkill Haven, Kevin Tokarick, New York, Joe Tokarick, husband of Karen, Auburn, Gloria Felty, wife of John, Auburn, and Ceal Reber, wife of Dave, Auburn; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Dr. Rev. Edmund Gomes officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Cemetery, Minersville. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 27, 2019