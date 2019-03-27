Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lewis R. Tokarick Jr.. View Sign

Lewis R. Tokarick Jr., 60, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, March 20, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-17th Street, Allentown.



Born in Washington, D.C., July 12, 1958, he was a son of the late Lewis R. Jr. and Gloria Fabian Tokarick.



He was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, retired from Agere Systems as an electronics technician and was last employed by Norfolk Southern as a communications technician.



Lewis is survived by his children, Victoria Guo, wife of Yubin, Virginia, Steff Gomes, wife of Joshua, Virginia, and Lewis Tokarick III, Auburn; grandchildren, Avery and Sofia Gomes and Fiona Guo; siblings, Bruce Tokarick, husband of Mary Beth, Schuylkill Haven, Kevin Tokarick, New York, Joe Tokarick, husband of Karen, Auburn, Gloria Felty, wife of John, Auburn, and Ceal Reber, wife of Dave, Auburn; nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Dr. Rev. Edmund Gomes officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Cemetery, Minersville. To extend online condolences, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Lewis R. Tokarick Jr., 60, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, March 20, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-17th Street, Allentown.Born in Washington, D.C., July 12, 1958, he was a son of the late Lewis R. Jr. and Gloria Fabian Tokarick.He was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, retired from Agere Systems as an electronics technician and was last employed by Norfolk Southern as a communications technician.Lewis is survived by his children, Victoria Guo, wife of Yubin, Virginia, Steff Gomes, wife of Joshua, Virginia, and Lewis Tokarick III, Auburn; grandchildren, Avery and Sofia Gomes and Fiona Guo; siblings, Bruce Tokarick, husband of Mary Beth, Schuylkill Haven, Kevin Tokarick, New York, Joe Tokarick, husband of Karen, Auburn, Gloria Felty, wife of John, Auburn, and Ceal Reber, wife of Dave, Auburn; nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Dr. Rev. Edmund Gomes officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Cemetery, Minersville. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home

24 East Main Street

Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972

570-385-3381 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close