Liam John Gilbert, 7 months old, fell asleep in the arms of the Lord on Friday morning at home.



Liam was born Oct. 27, 2018, in Danville, and was the precious baby boy of Joseph and Mariana Gorski Gilbert, of Ringtown.



He is a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, McAdoo, where he was baptized.



Liam was a happy baby with big blue eyes. His smile and giggles would always brighten up the room. Liam loved riding in the Ringtown fire truck with his mom and dad.



Preceding him in death were his maternal great-grandfather, John Gorski; uncle, John Weyman; and paternal great-grandparents, Guy and Rita Gilbert.



Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his loving sister, Emma Marie Gorski, and big brother, Nicolai Joseph Kovalewski-Gilbert; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Robin Gilbert, of Ringtown; maternal grandparents, John and Maryann Gorski Mears of McAdoo; maternal great-grandmother, Mary Ann Gorski of New Coxeville; uncles, J.P. Mears, Dwayne Gilbert, and Darrell Weyman; great-uncles, great-aunts and cousins.



The Rev. Gregory Hosler will celebrate the Liturgy of the Angels at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, McAdoo, Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday in the church. The Damiano Funeral Home, McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.



