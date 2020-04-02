Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Lillian Bergan Obituary
Lillian Bergan, 90, of Buck Run, Foster Township, passed away Monday at her home.

Born in Mount Pleasant, Foster Township, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Bowers Yoder. She was a 1947 graduate of Cass Township High School. She was employed by the Schuylkill County Tax Assessment Office, retiring as Chief Assessor in 1991.

She was a member of the Trinity Chapel, Buck Run, where she served on Church Council for many years. She was also a member of the Mount Pleasant Fire Company Ladies' Auxiliary.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 64 years, James A. Bergan, on Dec. 12, 2012; four siblings, Jean Everly, Donna Martin, Darlene Yoder and William Yoder.

Surviving are two children, James R. Bergan (spouse, Carol), Linda Pavao (spouse, Ed), Brier City, Norwegian Township; four grandchildren, Scott Bergan, Keith Bergan, Kelly Sehlhoff (spouse, Matt) and Jaime Boris; seven great-grandchildren, Paige and Addison Bergan, Cailey, Riley and Brady Bergan, Eiren Dilmore and Nolan Sehlhoff. She is also survived by her brother, Ralph Yoder (spouse, Cynthia), Forestville, Cass Township; nieces and nephews.

Current services will be held from Dutcavich Funeral Home at the convenience of the family, with memorial services to be scheduled at a later date. Private interment will be in Kimmel Cemetery, Barry Township. Contributions are preferred to Trinity Chapel, 20 Buckhorn Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
