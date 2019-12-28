|
|
Lillian G. Doss, 98, of Wolfe's Road, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the home of her daughter.
Born Oct. 30, 1921, in Roedersville, she was a daughter of the late Charles Milton and Cora Roeder Spancake.
She was a member of Hetzel's UCC.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Willis "Slim" Doss; a granddaughter, Alicia Phillips; four brothers, Milton, Earl, Arthur and Mason Spancake; a sister, Alma Hummel.
Surviving are a son, Donald and wife, Linda Doss, of Lebanon; three daughters, Mary Jane and husband, Rufus "Bud" Brown, Linda and husband, Ronald Brown, June and husband, Kenneth Carl, all of Pine Grove; 11 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Madenford, of Pine Grove.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 9 until 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Hetzel's UCC, 261 Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019