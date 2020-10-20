Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian MacCready
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. MacCready

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian M. MacCready Obituary

Lillian M. MacCready, 86, of Minersville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

She was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Minersville, a daughter of the late Edith B. (Lewis) and Frank L. MacCready. She was a graduate of Minersville High School.

Lillian was a member of First Congregational Church of Minersville. She was a longtime employee of the former Messner & Hess 5 & 10 store.

Lillian was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of the church choir and taught Sunday school for many years. She was proud of her Welsh heritage and looked forward to the St. David's Day celebration (The Gymanfa Ganu - Welsh Hymn Sing) at First Congregational Church. She was a lifelong resident of Minersville and looked forward to Friday night football, cheering for the Battlin' Miners. She was a devoted aunt to her many nieces and nephews and enjoyed holiday celebrations with all her family members.

Lillian was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Lewis, Kenneth, Harry, Edith, Willis, Donald (Archie), Jean, Robert, Arlene, Sam and Russell. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Lillian is survived by nieces and nephews. All services are private at the convenience of family. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -