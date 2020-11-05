Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Odd Fellows Cemetery
Shenandoah Heights, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Slavitsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Slavitsky


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Slavitsky Obituary

Lillian Slavitsky, 97, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Shenandoah Senior Living.

Born Dec. 14, 1922, in Shenandoah Heights, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary "Stankiewicz" Slavitsky.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by a brother, Joseph Slavitsky.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights, and will be officiated by Pastor Mindy Heppe. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com. Due to COVID-19, all social distancing guidelines and mask requirements will be followed.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -