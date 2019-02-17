Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian U. Tomko. View Sign

Lillian U. Tomko, 88, of Thompson Street, Saint Clair, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Schuylkill Center.



Born in Poland, Jan. 10, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Laura Groszek Choynacki.



She graduated from Saint Clair Area High School.



Lillian worked at Saint Clair Garment, Rest Haven Nursing Home and Boscov's Department Store.



She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Saint Clair, a former member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Saint Clair, and a member of Mount Carmel Polish Cultural Club.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil Tomko; a brother, Conrad Choynacky, Philadelphia.



Surviving are daughter, Karen Davis, of Harrisburg; two sons, Victor Janavage and his wife, Beth Ann, of Saint Clair, and David Janavage and his wife, Leigh Ann, of Illinois; two stepdaughters, Rhonda Taylor and her husband, Don, of Washington state, and Donna Hurst and her husband, Paul, of Utah; a sister, Edith Valesky, of Huntingdon Valley; a special granddaughter, Alisyn Janavage, of Port Carbon; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, including Richard Tomko, Robert Valesky, Joyce Welliver, Janet Deloretta, Richard Valesky, Stanley Choynacky, Diane Deen, Robert Panchari, Ray Panchari and Kristine Cope.



Divine Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 105 N. Morris St., Saint Clair, with Monsignor Myron Grabowski officiating. Friends may call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Memorial fund at the above address. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to



