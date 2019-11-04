|
Linda D. Hummel, 63, of Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born May 15, 1956, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Constance Mae Lengel Aungst, of Pine Grove, and the late Donald Aungst.
She was a 1974 graduate of Pine Grove High School and obtained her LPN at vo-tech in Mar Lin. She was a member of Hetzel's UCC, Pine Grove.
Linda worked at Lebanon VA Medical Center for 25 years.
She enjoyed going to Cape May every year, and her granddaughter was the light of her life.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Aungst, and an aunt, Connie Lou Aungst.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband of 42 years, Dale M. Hummel; son, Clint and wife, Denise Hummel, of Schuylkill Haven; granddaughter, Lauren Hummel; two sisters, Donna and husband, Glenn Ebersole, of Duncannon, and Sharon and husband, Dale Legarht, of Pine Grove; brother, Bruce Aungst, of State College; grandmother, Thelma Hardenstine Lengel, of Pine Grove; nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Jason Stump officiating. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Lebanon Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 5, Lebanon, PA 17042, or www.lebanonrescuemission.org in her memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
