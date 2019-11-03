|
|
Linda E. Chapman, 66, of Minersville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Linda was born in Pottsville, March 26, 1953, a daughter of the late Jacqueline (Martin) Nebroskie and John Borrell.
She was the wife of Kelly J. Chapman Sr., having been married for 42 years, were best friends and high school sweethearts.
She was an active member of St. John's Church, Zerbe, where she was known as the "Prayer Warrior."
Linda was the most loving, selfless, caring, beautiful soul and everyone enjoyed her contagious laugh. Her love for her family was abundant and she always cherished family time especially with her grandchildren.
Linda was formerly employed as a cosmetologist.
In addition to her husband, Kelly Sr., Linda is survived by a daughter, Kim, wife of Bill Schneider; a son, Kelly J. Jr., husband of Holly Chapman. Linda is also survived by five sisters, Cindy Borrell and her partner, Donna, the Rev. Dr. Krista Roehrig, widow of the late Fritz Roehrig, Kelley Borrell, wife of Dave Willinsky, Sheri, wife of Tom Ponter, and Mary Joe Nebroskie and partner, Donna; four brothers, John, husband of Doreen Borrell, Randall, husband of Patricia Borrell, Charles Borrelli and Joseph Nebroskie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelly Gage and Bryce Chapman, Liam and Lyla Schneider.
At the request of the family, all services shall be private. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. John's Church, 133 S. Tremont St., Zerbe, Tremont, PA 17981. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 3, 2019