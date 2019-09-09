|
|
Linda G. Lehman-Riley, 56, of East Pottsville Street, Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Harrisburg Hospital.
Born Dec. 10, 1962, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Faye A. Schwartz Lehman.
She was a 1982 graduate of Pine Grove High School and attended Hiram G. Anderson Center in Johnstown.
Linda worked as a clerk for the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
She was a member of Hetzel's United Church of Christ, Pine Grove, and Operation Hugs and Kisses.
Linda was an avid Phillies, Steelers and Garth Brooks fan.
Preceding her in death was a brother, James Lehman.
Surviving are her husband of 22 years, Charles "Chuck" Riley; brother, David Lehman and companion, Bonnie Book, of Pine Grove; niece, Tawnya Bickleman; great-niece, Heather VanPelt; her loving four legged companion, Layla.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Jill Bierwirth officiating. There will be a visitation from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Hetzel's Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Hetzel's UCC Memorial Fund, 261 Hetzel's Church Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 9, 2019