Linda Josephine Hoover

Linda Josephine Hoover Obituary

Linda Jo Hoover, 75, of Newington, Conn., passed away Tuesday evening at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her three sons.

Born Dec. 16, 1944, in Coal Township, she was a daughter of the late T. Jefferson and Lena L. Anderson Hoover.

Linda was a 1962 graduate of Coal Township High School and from Pottsville School of Nursing in 1965.

Linda served as a second lieutenant in the Army at Valley Forge General Hospital in Phoenixville. She was employed at Geisinger Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Pottsville Hospital, Tri-County Hospital, Oceanside, Calif., Hershey Medical Center and Pinnacle Home Health Care and Hospital. Linda's favorite position was as a visiting nurse for 21 years with Pinnacle Home Health Care.

Linda was a big fan of Philadelphia sports, especially her Phillies and Eagles. She really enjoyed watching her sons and grandchildren play, perform and coach. Linda's favorite places were Worlds End State Park, Forksville, Knoebels Grove, Elysburg and any beach she could get to.

Linda was a loving grandmother to McKenna and Jeb Buehler and Kaylee and Drew Pappariella. These children were the sunshine of her life. For the past 20 years they brought her the most joy.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by sister, Joyce Dean.

Linda is survived by three sons, Joseph Buehler III and his wife, Jennifer, Mechanicsburg, Jason Pappariella, Newington, Conn., and Lewis Pappariella and his wife, Jennifer, Newington, Conn. Linda is also survived by her brother, Tom and his wife, Leeandra, of Greenbrook, N.J.; one niece, Jennifer Dean Clark and her children, Megan and Toby; three nephews and their families.

Arrangements are through Abbey Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Rocky Hill, Conn. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made in Linda's name to the ASPCA (aspca.org) or (shrinershospitalforchildren.org/shc).


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
