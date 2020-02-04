|
Linda L. Houser, 76, formerly of Pottsville, and Cape May, N.J., passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, at Providence Place of Dover (York), Dover, Pa., where she had been a resident.
Born July 16, 1943, in Bloomsburg, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Imelda (Robinson) Kelchner.
She was the widow of Clare J. Houser Jr., her husband of 52 years, who preceded her in death April 2, 2017.
Linda was a graduate of Bloomsburg High School.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville.
Linda had been employed by radio stations in Bloomsburg and Pottsville and last worked for Ost & Ost in Pottsville.
She is survived by her late husband's godchildren, Cathy, wife of John Kostick, and their daughter, Hannah, Port Carbon, and Hank Beaver, husband of Dana, and their daughter, Caroline, Lancaster.
A Celebration of Life funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests donations in Linda's memory to St. John the Baptist Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Schuylkill United Way, 9 N. Centre St., No. 301, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 4, 2020