Linda L. Mosolino, 61, of Pottsville, passed away Friday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Pottsville, Dec. 13, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Patricia Ginther and Harold Lord.
Linda was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
Most recently, Linda had been working at the Catholic War Vets in Pottsville.
She loved the sun and being at the beach. Linda was an animal lover and enjoyed her pets and all other animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ashley; a sister, Sharon Lord Ratliff.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, William Mosolino; children, Edward Barnes, partner to Carol, of Minersville, Amy Barnes, partner to Robbie, of West Manheim Township, Amanda Mosolino, partner to Jessee, of Pottsville, and Jordan Mosolino, partner to Heather, of Pottsville; seven grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Lord Sprie, wife of Wolfgang, of Atlanta, Ga., and Pamela Lord Johns, wife of Allen K., of Auburn; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Family and friends are welcome from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Linda's name be made to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 15, 2019