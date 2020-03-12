|
Linda L. Nagle, 72, of Waterfall Road, Pine Grove, passed away Tuesday, March 10, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
Born April 30, 1947, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Harold M. Felty, of Pine Grove, and the late Marie M. Schwartz Felty.
She was a 1965 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
She was a Girl Scout and a Girl Scout leader.
Linda was owner of H.M. Felty Sales and Service, Pine Grove.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are her husband of 54 years, Gerald Nagle; two daughters, Sherri Lee and husband, Joseph Harnish, and Susan Nagle, a son, Steven and wife, Stacey Nagle, all of Pine Grove; five grandchildren, Jamie and husband, Bradley Lengel, Matthew and wife, Alyssa Harnish, Tyler Harnish, Valerie and husband, Charles Bowers, Shayn Nagle and companion, Carissa Tobin; seven great-grandchildren, Laila, Austin and Logan Lengel, Ella and Clara Bowers, Blaise Fantini and Ron Heidle; a brother, Alan and wife, Ann Felty, of Schuylkill Haven; a sister, Kathy Clark, of Lewisberry.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in her memory. You may send condolences online at www.hlnsyderfuneralhome.com.
