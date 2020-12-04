Home

Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 S Jardin St.
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-590-4098
Linda L. Shomoskie Obituary

Linda L. (Straub) Shomoskie, 68, of Brownsville, Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at her residence.

Born March 28, 1952, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Alfred N. and Marcille M. (McAndrew) Straub.

Linda was a 1969 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed for 30 years in the dietary department and kitchen at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, and the former Saint George's Church and was also a member of Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens.

Linda was a kind, considerate and gentle person. She was always willing to help anyone. She loved and was truly loved by her family, friends and neighbors.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Joseph A. Shomoskie, on March 5, 2011.

Surviving are two brothers, Glenn A. Straub, of Shenandoah, and his fiancée, Donna Kumernitsky, and Bruce Straub and his wife, Judy, of Shenandoah; one sister, Grace Straub, of Dorrance; nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, many friends and her loyal companion, her German Shepherd, Dale.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in Our Lady of Dawn Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign the guest book at www.woffuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 4, 2020
