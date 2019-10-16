Home

Linda Louise Doyle Obituary
Linda Louise Doyle, 66, of Lancaster, formerly of Orwigsburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, at Legend of Lancaster Nursing Home.

Linda was born in Bethlehem, Jan. 8, 1953, a daughter of the late Jeanette (McGeady) and Albert Kolb.

She was the widow of William J. Doyle Jr. and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg. She was a graduate of Easton Area High School and earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Kutztown University.

She owned and operated the Daydream Nursery & Childcare in Orwigsburg, where she helped forge the minds of future generations. She truly loved her job and so many children.

She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Kolb.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Erin, wife of Jonathan Kurau; two sons, Michael J. Doyle, husband of Nichole, and Patrick J. Doyle. She is also survived by grandchildren, Riley, Barrett, Theodore and Madeline Kurau, Addison, Elizabeth and Emma Doyle.

Linda had a strong love of animals and enjoyed having many loving pet dogs over the years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Michael Petresky officiating. Memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to be serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local pet shelter.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
