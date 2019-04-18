Linda Marie McCoy, 30, of Cressona, passed away unexpectedly April 8, 2019.
Born Aug. 31, 1988, in Reading, she was a daughter of Gary and Irene Keiser (Mack) McCoy.
Linda is preceded in death by a half-sister, Samantha McCoy, and half-brother, Gary McCoy Jr.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Autumn Zapata (Heckman), Lehighton; sister, Amber McCoy, Cressona; half-sister, Jennifer McCoy, Reading; half-brother, Patrick McCoy, Highland, Calif.; grandparents, Roger and Martha Mack, Sarasota, Fla., and Patrick and Dolores McCoy, Reading; nephew, Zachary McCoy, Cressona; niece, Cassidy Bobbit, Ringtown.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 18, 2019