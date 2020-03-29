|
Linda Montgomery, 72, of Frackville, passed away suddenly at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill, Pottsville, with her loving children at her side.
Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Metro and Mary Borse Marhon.
Linda was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville.
When her kids were younger, you could find her working in any concession stand or being a "Team Mom." She wore many hats but her favorite was "Mom's Taxi." She was a second mother to many. After her employment at Broad Mountain Nursing Home, she started to work as a cashier for TJ Barts Supermarket, now Boyer's Food Market.
Her smile and her laugh were infectious and would brighten your day when you saw it. Linda also loved to pass the time by watching any Hallmark or Lifetime movie she could find as well as reading Romance novels. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved them dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Montgomery.
Linda is survived by her son, George and his wife, Candi Montgomery, Frackville; her four daughters, Kelly Montgomery and her fiance, Bob Mychak, Shenandoah Heights, Melissa and her husband, Kevin Perneta, Frackville, Wendy Weikel and her fiance, Paul Olson, Fountain Springs, Sharon and her husband, Brian Yeager, Frackville; her two brothers, Joseph and John Marhon, Frackville; her sister, Rosalie Bova, Frackville; her eight grandchildren, Tyler, Aaron and Nicholas Perneta, Hailey Weikel, Mallory Olson, Aryana Montgomery, Hunter and Emma Yeager; her niece, Andrea Mengel, and nephew, Brian Marhon, both of Frackville.
Viewing and funeral services will be private to the immediate family. A celebration of life service for friends and family will be scheduled at a later date. At the family's request, donations can be made in her name to Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater PA, 518 Harrison St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 29, 2020