Born in Bethlehem, June 17, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Marguerite Hock and George Smith.



She was the wife of Albert Czap.



She was a graduate of Liberty High School and then received her bachelor's degree.



She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Schuylkill Haven.



Linda initiated the seat belt safety program in Pennsylvania. She was also a social worker for people who were trying to acquire Social Security.



Linda was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Stacie Lynn Czap, and brother, Harold James Smith.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons, Jason Drust, Stroudsburg, and Christopher Drust, Schuylkill Haven; grandchildren; stepson, Christopher Scott Czap, Indiana; niece, Mickey Stanger.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at St. James Episcopal Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Jeffrey Funk officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service March 9. Interment will be privately held. Family requests donations to St. James Episcopal Church, Dock Street and Paxson Avenue, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit



