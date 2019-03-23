Lisa A. Reaves, 52, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday in her residence.
Born in Pottsville, May 23, 1966, she was a daughter of the late John T. and Melva Roberts Leonard.
Through the years, Lisa was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Elkes.
Lisa is survived by her companion of eight years, John P. Glenn; two sons, Quinn Reaves, of Wilkes-Barre, and Bradley T. Leonard, of Pottsville; a sister, Mary V. Leonard, of Pottsville; three brothers, Matthew L. and Mark T. Leonard, both of Pottsville, and John D. Leonard, of Baltimore; six grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 23, 2019