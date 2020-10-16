Home

Lita Jane Adams


1932 - 2020
Lita Jane Adams Obituary

Lita Jane Adams, 88, of Orwigsburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, at Lehigh Valley Medical Center, Allentown.

Born Aug. 7, 1932, in Auburn, she was a daughter of the late Archie E. and Mabel (Moyer) Emerich.

She was the widow of Joseph P. Adams.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Leona J. Stephen, Jae Emerich and Guy Emerich.

Lita graduated in 1950 from Orwigsburg High School.

She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Auburn.

Lita retired from Fryers Store in 1981 after 31 years of service as a clerk.

A graveside committal service will be conducted at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 16, 2020
