Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
8:00 PM
Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
Logan Aaron Mitchell


2001 - 2020
Logan Aaron Mitchell Obituary

Logan Aaron Mitchell, 18, of Williamstown, passed away early Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, as the result of injuries sustained in a tragic house fire.

Born Oct. 16, 2001, in Lebanon, a son of Charles A. Mitchell, Gettysburg, and Yvette Underkoffler Pfeffer, Williamstown.

Logan was currently a senior at Williams Valley High School, studying at Yellow Breeches Educational Center, Harrisburg.

Logan was the kindest, caring, most respectful, joyful and loving person to be around. He always filled his surroundings with his playful, joking and loving manner. Logan was aspiring to be an artist, making his own beats and music in his little studio in his bedroom. He enjoyed spending his time hanging out with his friends and playing video games.

He was preceded by maternal grandparents, Ronald "Ash" and Diane Underkoffler.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his siblings, Jenna Bender (Nick), Williamstown, Austin Pfeffer, Williamstown, Jamie Underkoffler, Tower City, Cayden Mitchell, Lebanon, Kissiah Mitchell, Philadelphia, Jenessa Mitchell, Campbeltown, and Arisa Mitchell, Hanover; paternal grandmother, Muriel Mitchell, Philadelphia; aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Logan's life will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with Pastor Annette Shutt officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the chapel. Please follow CDC guidelines during the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 644 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, PA 17980, to help with expenses. To send condolences to the family please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 1, 2020
