|
|
Lois F. "Loie" Walsh, 91, passed away Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville, after a brief illness.
Born in Pottsville, March 21, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Arthur "Scoop" and Margaret "Peg" Lesher Felsburg.
She was a 1944 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.
She was married to John B. "Jack" Walsh, who preceded her in death in 2008.
Loie lived in Tampa, Fla., for 46 years, working at the Hillsboro County Courthouse as a judge's assistant, until her retirement in 2001.
She was an avid Philadelphia and Penn State sports fan, as well as a talented knitter and crocheter. She was an avid reader of paperback book novels. Loie had a heart of gold and was always willing to help her family and gave to numerous charities. She will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joan F. Andrews, in 2017, and a niece, Debra Sue Andrews, in 1958.
Surviving family members are a brother-in-law, Donald Andrews, Pottsville; niece, Wendy Kline, Bethlehem; nephew, Donald Andrews Jr., Pottsville; great-nieces and -nephews.
As per Loie's wishes, there will not be any funeral services. Interment will be held at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the Walsh family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 4, 2019