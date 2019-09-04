Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois F. "Loie" Walsh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois F. "Loie" Walsh Obituary
Lois F. "Loie" Walsh, 91, passed away Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville, after a brief illness.

Born in Pottsville, March 21, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Arthur "Scoop" and Margaret "Peg" Lesher Felsburg.

She was a 1944 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.

She was married to John B. "Jack" Walsh, who preceded her in death in 2008.

Loie lived in Tampa, Fla., for 46 years, working at the Hillsboro County Courthouse as a judge's assistant, until her retirement in 2001.

She was an avid Philadelphia and Penn State sports fan, as well as a talented knitter and crocheter. She was an avid reader of paperback book novels. Loie had a heart of gold and was always willing to help her family and gave to numerous charities. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joan F. Andrews, in 2017, and a niece, Debra Sue Andrews, in 1958.

Surviving family members are a brother-in-law, Donald Andrews, Pottsville; niece, Wendy Kline, Bethlehem; nephew, Donald Andrews Jr., Pottsville; great-nieces and -nephews.

As per Loie's wishes, there will not be any funeral services. Interment will be held at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the Walsh family.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now