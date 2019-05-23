Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois "Lowie" Heiser. View Sign Service Information Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home 403 W. Main Street Girardville , PA 17935 (570)-276-6416 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home 403 W. Main Street Girardville , PA 17935 View Map Service 6:00 PM Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home 403 W. Main Street Girardville , PA 17935 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lois "Lowie" Heiser, 74, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Tuesday at Shenandoah Senior Living Center.



Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late William "Zup" and Mary Corrigan Walters.



She had been employed as a home health care worker until her retirement. She was a member of the former St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Girardville, now St. Charles Borromeo Parish. She loved playing bingo, was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and was the owner of the former Heiser's Candy Store, where she enjoyed the children who hung out at the store.



She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Heiser, in 1997; and her sister, Rosemary "Sis" Pollock.



Lois is survived by her sons, William Heiser Jr., Pittsburgh, Dan and his wife, Dawn Heiser, Girardville, Thomas Heiser, Girardville, and Rich and his wife, Janice Heiser, Saint Clair; her four grandchildren, Danielle, Debbie, Justin and Abigail; her great-grandchildren, Rielly and Jonah; and her friends and caregivers, Theresa, Adel and Paul; also by nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of Shenandoah Senior Living Center for the care that they gave to Lois.



A viewing will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, with a scripture service at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Paul Rothermel officiating, at the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Lois's name be made to the at 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Lois "Lowie" Heiser, 74, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Tuesday at Shenandoah Senior Living Center.Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late William "Zup" and Mary Corrigan Walters.She had been employed as a home health care worker until her retirement. She was a member of the former St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Girardville, now St. Charles Borromeo Parish. She loved playing bingo, was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan and was the owner of the former Heiser's Candy Store, where she enjoyed the children who hung out at the store.She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Heiser, in 1997; and her sister, Rosemary "Sis" Pollock.Lois is survived by her sons, William Heiser Jr., Pittsburgh, Dan and his wife, Dawn Heiser, Girardville, Thomas Heiser, Girardville, and Rich and his wife, Janice Heiser, Saint Clair; her four grandchildren, Danielle, Debbie, Justin and Abigail; her great-grandchildren, Rielly and Jonah; and her friends and caregivers, Theresa, Adel and Paul; also by nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff of Shenandoah Senior Living Center for the care that they gave to Lois.A viewing will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, with a scripture service at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Paul Rothermel officiating, at the Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Lois's name be made to the at 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com . Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Girardville, Timothy M. Sullivan, supervisor, is in charge of arrangements.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.