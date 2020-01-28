|
Lois J. Bobby, 71, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Laurel Nursing Home, Hamburg, where she had been a resident.
Born Sept. 15, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. and Martha (McElwee) Snyder.
She was the widow of James Bobby, who passed away in 1992.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by her daughter, Christina M. Bobby; brothers, Charles J. Snyder and Henry C. Snyder Sr.; brother-in-law, Joseph Bobby; sisters-in-law, Ann Marie Hertz and her husband, Cyril, and Ann Bobby.
Lois was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School.
She was a homemaker, and devoted her life to taking care of her disabled daughter, Christina. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
She was a member of Red Hat Society.
Lois is survived by a daughter, Jamie Bobby Arner and husband, Jeffrey, Saint Clair; a son, Stephen Bobby, Pottsville; grandchildren, Justin Arner and Jeffrey Arner Jr.; sister-in-law, Grace Snyder, Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life memorial picnic will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 29 at Columbia Hose Company, 106 E. Lawton St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Memorial donations to defray the cost of funeral expenses may be sent to Jamie Arner, 108 S. Nicholas St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Cremation Society of Schuylkill County Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with cremation services.
