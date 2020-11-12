Home

Lois I. Miller Welsh, 95, a lifelong resident of Williamstown, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born May 31, 1925, in Williamstown, a daughter of the late Louis and Lida Cole Miller. Lois was a graduate of the former Williamstown High School.

She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Williamstown, and Parish Council of Catholic Women. Lois and her late husband were mentors in the Catholic church for many years, teaching pre-cana classes.

Joe and Lois were also co-founders of Williamstown Historical Society.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph F. Welsh Sr., in 1997; a son, James P. Welsh, in 2004; sister, Lorraine; brothers, Lane and Lawrence.

Surviving are her five children, Joanne E. Ulsh and her husband, Roger, of Orwin, Joseph F. Welsh Jr. and his wife, Patti, of Wiconisco, John M. Welsh and his wife, Cindy, of Williamstown, Francis J. Welsh and his wife, Cathy, of Memphis, Tenn., and Christopher R. Welsh and his wife, Tansy, of Williamstown; one sister, Laura Underkoffler, of New York; 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at her church with the Rev. Michael Opoki, AJ, as celebrant. Please follow CDC guidelines. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lois's name to Sacred Heart Church c/o parish office, 732 Main St., Lykens, PA 17048, or Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive, Leesport, PA 19533. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. is honored to serve the Welsh family. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
