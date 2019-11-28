|
Lois L. Perkins, 88, of Lykens, went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, Nov. 24, at Premier at Susquehanna, Millersburg.
Lois was born in Wiconisco, Feb. 1, 1931, a daughter of the late Raymond and Grace Lomman Rowe.
She retired from the former Lebro Shirt Factory, Lykens.
Lois was a member of Lykens United Methodist Church.
Lois dearly loved her family and friends and was a super giver. She was greatly blessed by amazing neighbors for whom we are forever grateful.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Perkins; two sons, Gary Perkins and Ronald Perkins; her granddaughter, Angie Gibson; a brother, Charles Rowe.
Surviving are her three grandchildren, Ronald Perkins, Cindy Perkins and Daniel Perkins; great-grandchildren, Kailey and Bryce Gibson, Karen Perkins, Kelsey Kolva, Kolby Snyder and Dakota Perkins; dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Lykens United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lori Betsworth officiating. Burial will be in the Calvary United Methodist Cemetery, Wiconisco. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial donations in Lois's name can be made to her church, 527 N. Second St., Lykens, PA 17048, or , 16 N Fourth St., Minersville, PA 17954. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
