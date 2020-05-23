|
|
Lois L. Tiley, 94, of Ashland, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born June 16,1925, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Burmeister) Pulfrich. She graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1943, and the Ashland State General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Ashland State Hospital in the nursery until retirement. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Irvin Henry Tiley Jr., in 2009.
Lois is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Denchak and her husband, John, Gordon, and Caryl Montgomery and her husband, Ken, Ashland; a granddaughter, Jennifer Wetzel and her husband, Brian; a grandson, Mark Montgomery; two great-grandchildren, Ashley and Nina Wetzel; nieces and nephews.
She was a loving Mom, Nana, and Great-Nana and will be missed by her family.
Per Lois's wishes, graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 35 N. Ninth St., Ashland. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 23, 2020