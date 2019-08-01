|
Lois Lillian C. Sanner, 90, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Tuesday night at the Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Frackville, she was a daughter of the late James and Eva Pearl Zimmerman Coon. She had been employed as a telephone operator for the former Bell Telephone Co. for 40 years until her retirement.
Lois was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Frackville, a graduate of the former Shenandoah Heights High School Class of 1947, member of the Bell Telephone Pioneers and was known for her donations to numerous charities.
She had been married for 64 years until her husband Carl's death in 2014 and her son, Keith Lewis Sanner, in 1987.
Lois is survived by her son, Carl Sanner, Ravena, N.Y.; her daughter, Kimberly Varner, Frackville; her grandson, Stephen C. and his wife, Katie Williams, Frackville; her great-grandchildren, Amber and Stephen; her sister, Ella Mae Hoppes, Frackville; nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff of Schuylkill Center for the care given to Lois and all friends, visitors and caretakers for being a part of Lois's life.
Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday evening at Zion Lutheran Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Carl Shankweiler, pastor, officiating. Friends may call at the church from 5 p.m. until time of service Sunday. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations in Lois name, be made to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, PA 19529. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, is in charge of arrangements.
