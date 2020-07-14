Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Lois M. (Gibson) Alcaraz

Lois M. (Gibson) Alcaraz Obituary

Lois M. (Gibson) Alcaraz, 81, of West Coal St., Shenandoah, was welcomed to heaven Dec. 30, 2019.

Lois was born May 30, 1938, in Shenandoah,  a daughter of Charles J. and Myrtle I. Gibson. Lois worked in Philadelphia as a telephone operator, later at Kresge's and Woolworth's stores in Shenandoah, and most recently she was an office receptionist at Deebel Chiropractic, Shenandoah.

She was a lifelong member of Bethel Primitive Methodist Church and a member of Ladies Aid Society.

She was a graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Class of 1956. She was a committee member for Pennsylvania Anthracite Memorial at Girard Park, an AARP member and a member of Greater Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens.

Preceding her in death were a sister, Lorraine, in infancy; her brother, Charles R.; her parents.

Surviving her are husband, John Alcaraz, of Shenandoah; two sons, John, of Midlothian, Va., and David, of Pittston; a daughter, Lori Ann, of Brandonville; a grandson, Alex, with his wife, Samantha, of Tacoma, Wash.; a granddaughter, Alyssa, of Midlothian, Va.; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 14, 2020
