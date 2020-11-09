Home

Lois M. Gervel

Lois M. Gervel, 79, of Frackville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.

She was born in Mahanoy City, a daughter of the late Elwood and Melva (Davidson) Lindenmuth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Gervel; one daughter, Beth Kimmel; one grandson, Matthew Kimmel.

She is survived by four children, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services and interment will be private at the convenience of her family.

Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 9, 2020
