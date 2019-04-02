Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loreen M. Garrity. View Sign

Loreen M. Garrity, 60, of Schoentown, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.



Born in Pottsville, on Sept. 4, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Millard E. and Loretta Popnick Grubbs.



Loreen was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1977. She was active in the Army as an SP4 from May 1983 till July 1984 and then served in the reserves. Loreen worked as a supervisor for the Schoeneman's Corporation in Pottsville for over 15 years.



Loreen was a member of the former St. Casimir's Church in Saint Clair, the St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Saint Clair, and the AMVETS in Pottsville. Loreen loved doing crafts, cooking, animals, going fishing, and shopping in New York City.



Loreen is survived by her husband of 15 years, Shawn M. Garrity, Schoentown; sisters, Romona Dietz and her husband, Rick, Schuylkill Haven, and Renelyn Schroeder and her husband, Mark, Maryland; brothers, Tae Grubbs, California, and Rudy Grubbs and his fiancee, Ruby, Pottsville; her aunt, Leona Barto, Schoentown; nieces and nephews, Janine and Tobi Garrity, Jessica Warner, Brandy, Sydney, Rudy and Diane Grubbs and Joanna Nguyen; great-nieces and great-nephews, Logan and Liam Garrity, Pierce Warner, Jade and Jewel Warner and Olivia Nguyen.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday morning at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will be held in the St. Casimir's Cemetery in Port Carbon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Church Memorial Fund, 250 East Hancock Street, Saint Clair, PA 17970 or to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963. The Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to



Sign the guest book at





Loreen M. Garrity, 60, of Schoentown, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.Born in Pottsville, on Sept. 4, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Millard E. and Loretta Popnick Grubbs.Loreen was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1977. She was active in the Army as an SP4 from May 1983 till July 1984 and then served in the reserves. Loreen worked as a supervisor for the Schoeneman's Corporation in Pottsville for over 15 years.Loreen was a member of the former St. Casimir's Church in Saint Clair, the St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Saint Clair, and the AMVETS in Pottsville. Loreen loved doing crafts, cooking, animals, going fishing, and shopping in New York City.Loreen is survived by her husband of 15 years, Shawn M. Garrity, Schoentown; sisters, Romona Dietz and her husband, Rick, Schuylkill Haven, and Renelyn Schroeder and her husband, Mark, Maryland; brothers, Tae Grubbs, California, and Rudy Grubbs and his fiancee, Ruby, Pottsville; her aunt, Leona Barto, Schoentown; nieces and nephews, Janine and Tobi Garrity, Jessica Warner, Brandy, Sydney, Rudy and Diane Grubbs and Joanna Nguyen; great-nieces and great-nephews, Logan and Liam Garrity, Pierce Warner, Jade and Jewel Warner and Olivia Nguyen.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday morning at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will be held in the St. Casimir's Cemetery in Port Carbon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Church Memorial Fund, 250 East Hancock Street, Saint Clair, PA 17970 or to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963. The Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com Sign the guest book at republicanherald.com Funeral Home Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home

208 Pike Street

Port Carbon , PA 17965

570-622-8411 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close