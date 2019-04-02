Loreen M. Garrity, 60, of Schoentown, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.
Born in Pottsville, on Sept. 4, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Millard E. and Loretta Popnick Grubbs.
Loreen was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1977. She was active in the Army as an SP4 from May 1983 till July 1984 and then served in the reserves. Loreen worked as a supervisor for the Schoeneman's Corporation in Pottsville for over 15 years.
Loreen was a member of the former St. Casimir's Church in Saint Clair, the St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Saint Clair, and the AMVETS in Pottsville. Loreen loved doing crafts, cooking, animals, going fishing, and shopping in New York City.
Loreen is survived by her husband of 15 years, Shawn M. Garrity, Schoentown; sisters, Romona Dietz and her husband, Rick, Schuylkill Haven, and Renelyn Schroeder and her husband, Mark, Maryland; brothers, Tae Grubbs, California, and Rudy Grubbs and his fiancee, Ruby, Pottsville; her aunt, Leona Barto, Schoentown; nieces and nephews, Janine and Tobi Garrity, Jessica Warner, Brandy, Sydney, Rudy and Diane Grubbs and Joanna Nguyen; great-nieces and great-nephews, Logan and Liam Garrity, Pierce Warner, Jade and Jewel Warner and Olivia Nguyen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at the St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday morning at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will be held in the St. Casimir's Cemetery in Port Carbon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Church Memorial Fund, 250 East Hancock Street, Saint Clair, PA 17970 or to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963. The Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
