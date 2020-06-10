|
Loretta B. Sponhouse, 98, of Port Carbon, passed away surrounded by her family, Monday, June 8, at her residence.
Born Jan. 12, 1922, in Saint Clair, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Margaret Evans McNulty.
She attended the former St. Mary's Catholic School, Saint Clair, and later worked as a custodial maid for area motels, retiring from the former Fairlane Motor Inn, Pottsville. Loretta was a member of the former St. Stephen Catholic Church, Port Carbon, now St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. Her passion in life was baking; she loved to bake bread and sticky buns, sharing them with family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Walter Sponhouse, passing Feb. 12, 2000; a daughter, Sally Ann Yeager; grandson, Lee Schwalm; a great-grandson, Colton Yeager; son, Michael Guzick; sisters, Margaret Hesse, Theresa Purcell and Mary McNulty; brothers, William, John, Michael, Joseph and James McNulty.
Survivors are daughter, Irene, wife of Stirling Santee, of Pottsville; daughter, Loretta, wife of Michael Skoufalos, of Port Carbon; daughter, Kathleen, wife of Thomas Adamchick, of Saint Clair; son, Walter Sponhouse Jr. and his companion, Kathleen Staller, of Schuylkill Haven; stepson, Vince Kane and his wife, Jean, of Palo Alto; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. Celebrant will be Monsignor William F. Glosser. A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. in the church. Interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at a later date. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
