Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Loretta B. Sponhouse

Loretta B. Sponhouse Obituary
Loretta B. Sponhouse, 98, of Port Carbon, passed away surrounded by her family, Monday, June 8, at her residence.

Born Jan. 12, 1922, in Saint Clair, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Margaret Evans McNulty.

She attended the former St. Mary's Catholic School, Saint Clair, and later worked as a custodial maid for area motels, retiring from the former Fairlane Motor Inn, Pottsville. Loretta was a member of the former St. Stephen Catholic Church, Port Carbon, now St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. Her passion in life was baking; she loved to bake bread and sticky buns, sharing them with family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Walter Sponhouse, passing Feb. 12, 2000; a daughter, Sally Ann Yeager; grandson, Lee Schwalm; a great-grandson, Colton Yeager; son, Michael Guzick; sisters, Margaret Hesse, Theresa Purcell and Mary McNulty; brothers, William, John, Michael, Joseph and James McNulty.

Survivors are daughter, Irene, wife of Stirling Santee, of Pottsville; daughter, Loretta, wife of Michael Skoufalos, of Port Carbon; daughter, Kathleen, wife of Thomas Adamchick, of Saint Clair; son, Walter Sponhouse Jr. and his companion, Kathleen Staller, of Schuylkill Haven; stepson, Vince Kane and his wife, Jean, of Palo Alto; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. Celebrant will be Monsignor William F. Glosser. A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. in the church. Interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at a later date. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 10, 2020
