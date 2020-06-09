|
|
Loretta C. McAloose, 96, of Buck Run, passed away Saturday, June 6, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Loretta was born Dec. 5, 1923, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Loretta (Tobin) and Joseph E. Lipsett Sr. She was the widow of John D. McAloose.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church of Minersville and the former St. Kieran Church of Heckscherville.
She attended St. Kieran's Parochial School and was a graduate of the former Cass Township High School.
Loretta was formerly employed at Raudenbush Bakery, Minersville, Minersville Dress Co. and Renjo Garment Industry.
In addition to her parents and her husband, John, she was preceded in death by sisters, Katherine Williams, Julia Campion, Mary Barr, Helen McAloose, Anna Marshall, Lucy Pogirski and Geraldine Brennan; brothers, Joseph E. Lipsett Jr., Richard Lipsett, James Lipsett and John Lipsett; nephew, Joseph Lipsett III.
Loretta is survived by two daughters, Carol, wife of Eugene Maley, of Buck Run, and Maureen, wife of James Krasnitsky, Buck Run. She is also survived by grandchildren, Eugene Maley II, Mark Maley and Amy Walker, Matthew Maley, Sandra Woodford (Cliff) and Jesse Krasnitsky (Mariah); great-grandchildren, Morgen Woodford, Casey Woodford, Kali Woodford, Sophia Maley, Matthew Maley II and Noah Maley; loving nieces and nephews.
Loretta was the last member of her immediate Lipsett family. Affectionately called, "Mom," "Nana" and "Aunt Lala," she will be lovingly remembered for her love and devotion for her family, her great skill at cooking and baking, and her perseverance and grace displayed each day as she faced physical limitations.
All visitation is private at the convenience of the family. A Mass of Christian Burial in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Michael the Archangel, Minersville, with the Rev. Jason Stokes officiating. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Minersville, PA, or , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 9, 2020