Loretta M. (Erspamer) Behler, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 1, 2019. Ken, her loving husband of 71 years, was by her side.
She was born in West Hazleton, Feb. 24, 1926, the second daughter of Condido and Katherine (Magagna) Erspamer.
Loretta was a 1944 graduate of West Hazleton High School. She furthered her education at St. Joseph's Hospital in Reading in the nurses training program. She practiced her trade at St. Joseph's Hospital and the Hamburg Sanitarium and served in the United States Cadet Nurse Corp.
She married Kenneth Alvin Behler, April 3, 1948, and resided in Hamburg and Deer Lake.
Her Catholic faith was very important to her. She practiced this in many ways, attending daily Mass at St. Ambrose, serving as Eucharistic Minister, and being a member of both the St. Ambrose Church Sodality and the Rosary Guild. She could always be found in the cook shed at the annual church picnic, at the baked goods stand at the Christmas bazaar, and anywhere else she was needed.
She was also active in the community as a member of the Soroptomist International Organization, Women Who Care, and Orwigsburg Business and Professional Association. She also served as an election poll worker for Deer Lake for many years and was a lifetime member of the Deer Lake & West Brunswick Fire Company. When her children were younger, she served as a coach for the midget football cheerleaders and as a den mother for the Cub Scouts.
She was preceded in death by a son, Donald E. Behler, husband of Darlene, Deer Lake, in 2018; a brother, John J. Mollick, in 2006; a sister, Adeline Stashefski, in 2007; and a sister, Margaret Menghini, in May of this year.
Loretta is survived by two sons, Kerry A. Behler, Middletown, N.J., and Thomas E. Behler, husband of Aida, Deer Lake. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, with visitation from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. Interment will follow at St. Ambrose Masoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Hamilton Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 3, 2019