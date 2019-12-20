|
Loretta Y. Kepple, RN, 82, of Pottsville, died Tuesday morning at Providence Place, Pottsville.
She was born Feb. 14, 1937, in Bainebridge, a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Garland.
She was a graduate of Mount Joy High School and Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing.
She worked as a nurse at the former Pottsville Hospital and Warne Clinic, prior to retiring.
Loretta was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Pottsville.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Garland.
Surviving are three sons, Charles D. Kepple, Alan D. Kepple and Dave V. Kepple; four grandchildren; a sister, Carole Marsh; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 316 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Compassus Hospice, 1001 James Drive Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533. Interment will be in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 20, 2019