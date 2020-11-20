Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
Lori Ann Hauze Leatherman


1970 - 2020
Lori Ann Hauze Leatherman Obituary

Lori Ann Hauze (Leatherman), 50, of Girardville, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Lori was born May 21, 1970, to Robert and Carol Hauze (Dean). She grew up in Frackville and attended North Schuylkill High School, where she met the man she would spend 34 years with, Francis Weikel.

At 16, she gave birth to her first daughter, Rochelle Hauze, 33, of Downingtown. The next few years were spent expanding her family with the addition of three sons, Jeremy Leatherman, 31, of Frackville, Darrin Hauze, 26, of Shenandoah, and Jessie Weikel, 23, of Lavelle; a second daughter, Bobbi Jo Leatherman, 28, of Girardville. Lori also welcomed seven grandsons and five granddaughters.

Lori was a CNA at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation center, Frackville, and Mount Carmel Senior Living Community. Though she loved her job, she decided to take the last few months off and enjoy life with her fiancé, children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Lori was preceded in death by uncles, Frank Hauze and Joseph Dean; grandmothers, Elizabeth Dean and Ruth Fields; grandfathers, William Dean and Robert Hauze Sr.

Lori is survived by her five children; 12 grandchildren; a brother, Robert Hauze, Oregon; a sister, Shaleen Hauze, Frackville.

A time for visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, 901 Centre St., Ashland. Friends and relatives are invited to pay their respects. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 20, 2020
