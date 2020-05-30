Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Lori Fanelli Obituary
Lori Fanelli, 58, formerly of Ashland, passed away at Franklin Heights Nursing and Rehab Center, El Paso, Texas, where she was a resident.

Lori was born Sept. 1, 1961, a daughter of Sandra Cooney, of Ashland, and the late James Cooney.

Lori was preceded in death by a son, Jason Fanelli, and a sister, Karen Deeter.

In addition to her mother, Lori is survived by two brothers, James Cooney and Patrick Cooney, of Ashland; a sister, Kathleen Cooney, of Ashland; a daughter, Rachael Fanelli, of Pason, Ariz. She is also survived by four grandchildren.

Services were held at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., has charge.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 30, 2020
