Lori Fanelli, 58, formerly of Ashland, passed away at Franklin Heights Nursing and Rehab Center, El Paso, Texas, where she was a resident.
Lori was born Sept. 1, 1961, a daughter of Sandra Cooney, of Ashland, and the late James Cooney.
Lori was preceded in death by a son, Jason Fanelli, and a sister, Karen Deeter.
In addition to her mother, Lori is survived by two brothers, James Cooney and Patrick Cooney, of Ashland; a sister, Kathleen Cooney, of Ashland; a daughter, Rachael Fanelli, of Pason, Ariz. She is also survived by four grandchildren.
Services were held at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., has charge.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 30, 2020