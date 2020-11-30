Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Loriann M. Clark

Loriann M. Clark Obituary

Loriann M. Clark, 54, of Valley View, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Valley View.

She was born Monday, Aug. 15, 1966, in Pottsville, a daughter of and Marie A. (Bixler) Clark, of Valley View, and the late Willard L. Clark.

Lori was employed at MI, Hegins, until becoming ill.

She was a member of the Valley View Gun Club and VFW Post 8237, Valley View.

She was preceded in death by her father and by a brother, Scott W Clark.

She is survived by a daughter, Amanda M. Maurer and her husband, Andrew, of Valley View; a son, Wayne T. Seiger, of Pottsville; a grandson, Kayden Seiger; two granddaughters, Addison Maurer and Alayna Maurer; a brother, Steve W. Clark and his wife, Heather, of Harrisburg; and several nieces and nephews,

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View, with the Rev. Duane Bardo officiating. Please follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines for the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Hegins Area Ambulance Association, 352 Gap St., Valley View, PA 17983. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 30, 2020
