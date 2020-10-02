Home

Loriann M. Miller, 48, of Port Carbon, passed away Friday while at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born Nov. 3, 1971, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Rosemarie R. Miller.

Loriann was a 1990 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.

She was a member of Bible Tabernacle Church, Schuylkill Haven.

In addition to her parents, Loriann was preceded in death by her aunt, Barbara Fisher.

She is survived by her sister, Esther Zelwalk, wife of David, of Port Carbon, and her sister, Rebecca Demitro, wife of David, of Ontario, Canada. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces, Barb, wife of Tony, David "DJ," husband to Jenny, Justice, Jade, Zach and Jimmy; great-niece, Scarlett; her aunt, Shirley Ritkzo; uncle, Raymond Hoppes.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 2, 2020
