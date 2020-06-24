Home

Lorraine A. Ostrowski

Lorraine A. Ostrowski Obituary
Lorraine A. Ostrowski, 86, of Minersville, passed away quietly late Friday evening at home with her daughter and caregiver at her side.

Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Abel and Helen Walasavage Bowers.

Lorraine was a graduate of the former Branch Township High School. She worked at various secretarial positions locally and as a civilian employee at Indiantown Gap Military Reservation. She was a lifelong member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville, and was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville.

She loved attending her children and grandchildren's activities and traveled to wherever they were playing or performing. She was proud of them all.

She was the widow of Raymond Ostrowski Sr., of Pittsburgh, who passed in 1986. She was also preceded by her brothers, Jerome and Bernard, as an infant, and daughter-in-law, Rose Hutton Ostrowski.

She is survived by five children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Mary Bowers, of New Jersey; nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to Michelle, Pam and especially Missy for your care of our mom.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Lorraine to Hospice of Central Pennsylvania, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Contributions will be accepted by the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Lorraine's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 24, 2020
