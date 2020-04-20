|
Lorraine Watral Gricoski, 88, of Frackville, passed away Saturday, April 18, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville, with her husband by her side.
Born March 4, 1932, in Greenburgh, N.Y., and raised in Kulpmont, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Anastasia Fedock Watral.
She was a graduate of Kulpmont High School.
Lorraine was a homemaker; her greatest joy was raising her family of five children, loving and attentive to all their needs. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked all seasons of the year, especially spring and summer as she tended to her flower beds and shrubs.
She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville. She was active in St. Ann church choir, a pierogie maker and spent many years helping with the church picnic.
She was involved in many community functions; she was past president of the Rev. James A. Hogan Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary 2580, past president and past secretary of the former Ladies of the Elks, BPOE Lodge 1533, both of Frackville.
She and her husband owned and operated the former Gricoski Detective Agency. She was a certified polygraph examiner and bookkeeper. She also obtained her real estate license.
Lorraine liked traveling, from camping to driving through almost every state; she saw parts of Europe and the salt mines and the Great Wall of China. She had an adventurous spirit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen Watral.
Lorraine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Albert G. Gricoski, Frackville; children, Michael and wife, Donna, Helen Pryslak and husband, Robert, Stephen and wife, Margaret; Albert L. and wife, Denise, and David and wife, Holly; grandchildren, the Rev. Thomas OSB, Marie, Jeanie, DO, Lorraine, Michael, Andrea, David, Rachel and Andrew; four great-grandchildren, Selena, Tristan, Jax and Miles; a sister, Helen Mirarchi, Mount Carmel; nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller as celebrant. For safety of family and friends, there is no public visitation. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lorraine's name can be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 7 S. Broad Mountain Ave., Frackville, PA 17931, or the . Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 20, 2020