Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine M. Kimmel. View Sign Service Information Buffington-Reed Funeral Home 200 West Main Street Valley View , PA 17983 (570)-682-3070 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine M. Kimmel, 91, of Pine Grove, formerly of Valley View, passed away Saturday at Providence Place.



She was born on Thursday, Dec. 22, 1927, in Rough And Ready, a daughter of the late Charles W. Paul and Katie S. Schlegel Paul.



She was a 1945 graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.



Lorraine was a cashier for the former Midway Supermarket, prior to her retirement.



She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View.



Lorraine was an excellent seamstress and cook and enjoyed camping with her grandchildren and her dog, Lucky. She had a love for gardening and bird watching, especially cardinals.



Her husband, David W. Kimmel, passed away in 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents and by four brothers.



She is survived by two daughters, Vicki R. Snyder, of Hegins, and Shelley A. Wolfgang and her husband, Donald, of Hegins; a son, Brian D. Vargo and his husband, Michael, of Mount Joy; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View, with the Rev. Mark Swanson officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. the day of the funeral at the church. Burial will be made in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Valley View. Memorial contributions can be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901 or to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 153, Valley View, PA 17983.Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Lorraine M. Kimmel, 91, of Pine Grove, formerly of Valley View, passed away Saturday at Providence Place.She was born on Thursday, Dec. 22, 1927, in Rough And Ready, a daughter of the late Charles W. Paul and Katie S. Schlegel Paul.She was a 1945 graduate of the former Hegins Township High School.Lorraine was a cashier for the former Midway Supermarket, prior to her retirement.She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View.Lorraine was an excellent seamstress and cook and enjoyed camping with her grandchildren and her dog, Lucky. She had a love for gardening and bird watching, especially cardinals.Her husband, David W. Kimmel, passed away in 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents and by four brothers.She is survived by two daughters, Vicki R. Snyder, of Hegins, and Shelley A. Wolfgang and her husband, Donald, of Hegins; a son, Brian D. Vargo and his husband, Michael, of Mount Joy; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Valley View, with the Rev. Mark Swanson officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. the day of the funeral at the church. Burial will be made in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Valley View. Memorial contributions can be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901 or to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 153, Valley View, PA 17983.Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close