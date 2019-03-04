Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Minnick Schmerfeld. View Sign

Lorraine Minnick Schmerfeld, 76, of Mahanoy City, passed away March 2, 2019, at home.



She was born Feb. 15, 1943, in West Hazleton.



Lorraine was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading romance novels, crocheting and scratch-off lottery tickets.



Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jackie" Schmerfeld; parents, Edward and Rose Tobias Minnick; brothers, Edmund, Henry, Elmer, Leon and Paul Minnick.



She is survivied by sister, Rosalie Minnick Capbell, of San Diego, Calif.; children, Deborah Pruss and husband, Karl Pruss, Bedminster, Pamela Lazar and husband, George Lazar, Millersburg, James Schmerfeld and wife, Susie, Mahanoy Plane, and John J. Schmerfeld and wife, Lori, Sheppton; grandchildren, Johnathan Schmerfeld and wife, Christina, Timothy Pruss and Jeremy Pruss; great-granddaughter, Hendrix Schmerfeld.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, in charge of arrangements.



