Lorraine Minnick Schmerfeld, 76, of Mahanoy City, passed away March 2, 2019, at home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Minnick Schmerfeld.
She was born Feb. 15, 1943, in West Hazleton.
Lorraine was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading romance novels, crocheting and scratch-off lottery tickets.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jackie" Schmerfeld; parents, Edward and Rose Tobias Minnick; brothers, Edmund, Henry, Elmer, Leon and Paul Minnick.
She is survivied by sister, Rosalie Minnick Capbell, of San Diego, Calif.; children, Deborah Pruss and husband, Karl Pruss, Bedminster, Pamela Lazar and husband, George Lazar, Millersburg, James Schmerfeld and wife, Susie, Mahanoy Plane, and John J. Schmerfeld and wife, Lori, Sheppton; grandchildren, Johnathan Schmerfeld and wife, Christina, Timothy Pruss and Jeremy Pruss; great-granddaughter, Hendrix Schmerfeld.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Haughney Funeral Home
101 E Mahanoy St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3190
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 4, 2019